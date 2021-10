Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): American media personality and socialite Scott Disick reportedly hasn't taken Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement news well.

A source exclusively told Page Six that the Talentless brand founder is losing his mind over the impending nuptials, which is why fans knew to check in on him after the news broke late on Sunday.

Also Read | Mine and Yours 2: Sayani Gupta Opens Up About Her Character As 'Priya' in the Audio Show.

"Scott is going crazy," the insider said, adding "He's going to go off the deep end. It's really bad. It's about to get dark."

Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in Montecito, Calif., with an oval-cut diamond ring estimated to be worth USD 1 million.

Also Read | Changemakers: Taapsee Pannu Shares Her Thoughts About the Book and Importance of Acknowledging the Efforts of Female.

Disick shares three children with his ex, Kardashian, including 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

While the former 'Flip It Like Disick' star might not be thrilled about the engagement, he gave his blessing to Kardashian's relationship with the Blink-182 drummer during the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion, which aired in June.

"I mean, yeah," Disick told host Andy Cohen when asked point-blank whether he'd "bless" the couple's romance. He continued, "I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy."

In hindsight, it doesn't look like Disick meant what he said because he later shaded the Poosh founder's PDA with Barker in an Instagram DM to one of her other exes, Younes Bendjima.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick appeared to write to Bendjima, attaching a photo of Kardashian mounting Barker on a boat.

"Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i aint your bro," Bendjima, who screenshotted the messages and then shared them, purportedly responded.

As per Page Six, Disick and his then-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin had broken up shortly thereafter. He and Kardashian dated from 2005 to 2015. She went public with Barker in January. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)