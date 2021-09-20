Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): American director and screenwriter Scott Frank took home an Emmy for directing Netflix's popular series 'The Queen's Gambit'.

Frank won the award in the category 'Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie'.

Also Read | Ganpati Visarjan 2021: Shah Rukh Khan Bids Adieu to Lord Ganesha on Last Day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The hit series, which stars actor Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, is based on a 1983 novel, which focuses on the rise of fictional chess player Beth Harmon. In the show, Harmon (Taylor-Joy) is raised in an orphanage and eventually beats Russia's finest players in the 1960s in Moscow at the height of the Cold War.

The series became Netflix's most-viewed scripted limited series, garnering over 62 million viewers in its first month on the streamer. The Netflix adaptation has won many awards at famous ceremonies including Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Also Read | Actress Judi Dench to Star in Hospital Drama 'Allelujah!'.

Speaking more about Emmys 2021, the award for 'Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie' went to Michaela Coel for HBO's 'I May Destroy You'. This is Michaela's first Emmy win for writing.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)