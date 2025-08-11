Los Angeles [US], August 10 (ANI): Hollywood star Sebastian Stan is all set to star in Romanian auteur Radu Jude's new project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is about a popular character from another iconic horror novel - Frankenstein.

Also Read | 'Accusations Hurtful and Misleading': Aamir Khan and Family Issue Statement After Brother Faissal Khan Alleges Kin Destroyed His Physical, Mental and Financial Health.

"I'm writing a film now. It's a Frankenstein film in Romania. Frankenstein in Romania, it's going to be called," Jude told the out.

Stan and the iconoclast previously discussed their interest in a collaboration, but Jude didn't immediately have an idea. Then he pitched the star, who was born in Romania before moving to the U.S. with his mother, his idea for the Frankenstein film, which Stan liked, according to Jude.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' 2: Amar Upadhyay Calls Season 2 'Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Modern Storytelling' As Smriti Irani's Reboot Show Receives Positive Audience Response.

The auteur tells The Hollywood Reporter that he envisions Stan playing "both roles," that of Victor Frankenstein and his monster.

The story is understood to combine the real-life existence of a secret CIA prison in Romania in the past with the legend of the Frankenstein monster. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)