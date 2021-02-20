Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Jalsa witnessed an increase in its security, following Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's threat to stop the shoot of the star's films.

Outside the 78-year-old actor's Juhu residence, a police car could be seen stationed along with two police officers and barriers. Amitabh's personal security guards were also commissioned along with increased security.

This increase in security comes after Patole took an aggressive stand against celebrities who during the Congress rule had been critical of the Central government over fuel prices but are now perceived to be mute even though the rates have only shot up higher than ever before.

The state party chief went on to the extent of threatening to stop the screening and shooting of movies involving stars like Bachchan and Akshay Kumar if they didn't speak up now as they did before.

On the other hand, Republican Party of India (RPI) workers have come out in support of these very stars in the wake of the "threat" issued by the ruling party in the state. (ANI)

