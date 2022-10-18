Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, shared a glimpse of Sanjay's 60th birthday celebration on Tuesday, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Maheep dropped a string of pictures from the birthday celebration.

Also Read | Banni Chow Home Delivery SPOILER: Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Actress Riya Sharma To Enter Show, Cause Love Trouble For Banni and Yuvan!.

In the pictures, Sanjay was seen dressed in a black jacket and trousers and her wife opted for a shimmery dress with a plunging neckline.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj2RoLSvjy3/

Also Read | 9 Years of Shahid: Rajkumar Rao Celebrates Hansal Mehta’s Film That Got Him Best Actor Critic Award at Filmfare.

In the next image, Maheep was seen posing with her son Jahaan.

The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' actor also posed with her daughter Shanaya opted a black bodycon dress and kept her hair on one side.

Sanjay was seen posing with his yummy and designed cake with family pictures.

Sharing the pictures and video, she wrote, "Pictures that speak for themselves."

Sanjay celebrated his birthday with a midnight bash in a Dubai hotel in the presence of close friends and family members. His brothers Anil and Boney and sister Reena, filmmaker Farah Khan, and actor Chunky Panday were spotted partying with Sanjay. Punjabi singer Sukhbir was seen performing at the bash.

Sanjay Kapoor has done many memorable films like 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', and 'Raja' among many others. He made his debut in 1995 with 'Prem' opposite Tabu.

He was last seen playing Madhuri Dixit's on-screen husband in the Netflix series 'Fame Game' which was released in 2022.

Sanjay has been married to Maheep for around 25 years and has two kids with her - Shanaya and Jahaan.

Shanaya is all set to make her Bolylwood debut in 'Bedhadak', a Dharma Productions film directed by Shashank Khaitan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)