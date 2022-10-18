Actor Rajkummar Rao, on Tuesday, celebrated nine years of their 2013 biographical drama Shahid on social media. The Trapped actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel from the movie. He wrote, "To one of my most special films and the film that has changed so many things for me. Monica, O My Darling: Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte-Starrer to Stream on Netflix from November 11!

A big thank you @hansalmehta sir for giving me this gem of a film. Time to make another one soon sir. Thank you team for carving out success for Shahid over the years! @anujdhawan13 @jaihmehta @sunil_s_bohra @shaaileshrsingh @castingchhabra @apurva_asrani @mandarjkulkarni #9YearsOfShahid #Shahid."

Rajkummar Rao Celebrates 9 Years of Shahid

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkumar will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkumar and Janhvi will be collaborating after Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar.

