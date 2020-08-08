Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American singer, actor Salena Gomez has been tapped to star alongside Hollywood stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu's (television network) straight-to-series comedy 'Only Murders in the Building'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ordered to series in January, the comedy created and written by Martin and John Hoffman revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with a true-crime who suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The 28-year-old singer will play the third stranger alongside Short and Martin.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares a Post Saying 'We Will Win' After ED Interrogates Rhea Chakraborty.

In addition to her co-starring role, the 'Back To You' songstress will also be the executive producer for the series alongside Martin, Hoffman, Short, 'This Is Us' creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the part marks Gomez's latest project as an executive producer following Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'.

Also Read | DC FanDome Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Teases With 'Black Adam' Look, Fans Are Beyond Thrilled! (Watch Video).

'Only Murders in the Building' is Gomez's latest acting foray following 'Wizards of Waverly Place' and features 'Spring Breakers', 'The Big Short' and 'Fundamentals of Caring', among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)