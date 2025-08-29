Los Angeles [US], August 29 (ANI): Selena Gomez jetted off for a Mexican bachelorette trip with her friends last weekend. Days after kickstarting the pre-wedding festivities, Selena has now offered a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Selena shared a string of pictures from her bachelorette trip with friends, showing them basking in the sea and sunshine in Cabo San Lucas.

The post featured several pictures of the singer in "Bride" theme outfits, with one of them showing her in a veil with the embroidery of "bride to be."

The singer was also pictured relaxing on a luxury yacht, surrounded by friends, as they posed for pictures and shared fun moments. Besides a wide range of bridal apparel, Selena also opted for stunning beachwear, including a white minidress and a white bikini paired with a crochet cover-up.

Also included were bachelorette decorations in her bedroom, with the words "bride" and "Mrs Levin" spelt in balloons.

For those unaware, Selena's fiance, music producer Benny Blanco, is Benjamin Joseph Levin.

While Selena celebrated with her squad in Mexico, Blanco also joined his bachelor party in Las Vegas, sharing glimpses from the bash on Instagram.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024, after dating for more than a year. The music producer later revealed how he popped the question with a ring that Selena helped him with.

""She showed me designs, and I would always throw little hints. I'd be like, 'Yeah, but if I ever made one, would you want it like this?' And then she changed her mind halfway through," Blanco said in an interview, as quoted by People.

The couple has been busy lately with plans for their wedding, which is reportedly scheduled to take place in September in California. The celebrations will be joined by their family members and close friends, including Selena's best friend, Taylor Swift and her fiance, Travis Kelce, according to Page Six.

The invitations have already been sent out.

On the work front, Selena Gomez is looking forward to the premiere of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5, set for release on September 9. (ANI)

