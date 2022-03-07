Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): On the occasion of his mother Sonali Mukherji's birth anniversary, singer Shaan penned an emotional note on social media.

Remembering his mother, Shaan wrote, "It's my Maa's Birthday today .. She has more than let us feel her presence and told us she's in her happy place .. where she can walk freely, eat her cake ( being diabetic we would not let her ) and maybe this birthday .. celebrate it with Dad .. after 36 years .. until we meet again .. Happy Birthday My Mishti Maa."

Also Read | Vivian Richards Birthday: Masaba Gupta Shares Adorable Childhood Pic With Father, Pens Heartfelt Post to Wish Him..

Alongside the note, Shaan shared a few images of his late mother.

For the unversed, Shaan's mother, who worked as a chorus singer for film songs from 1970 to 2000, died "peacefully in her sleep" in January this year. (ANI)

Also Read | Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Pledges To Entertain His Fans As Much as Possible, Says 'I Will Do Everything To Make You Happy'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)