Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh's starrer 'Four Years Later', the most anticipated Indo-Australian romance drama, is all set to be released in India.

The show will be out on OTT platform, Lionsgate Play, on July 11.

Also Read | 'Ten Years of Aspiration': Yash Shares Emotional Note As 'Ramayana' Teaser Shows Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Himself in Epic Roles (View Post).

Created by Mithila Gupta and directed by Fadia Abboud, this quietly powerful 8 episode Australian-Indian series follows a "vivacious Sridevi and introvert Yash, played by Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh, as newlyweds who navigate an arranged marriage i.e abruptly interrupted when Yash leaves for a four-year medical traineeship in Australia.

What begins with hope slowly unravels into silence, emotional distance, and isolation. As Sridevi shoulders mounting responsibilities at home, Yash grapples with identity and belonging in a foreign land. With growing distance, fraying communication, and one unexpected reunion, Four Years Later traces the quiet disintegration of a bond built on faith, duty, and dreams."

Also Read | Singer Lily Allen Reveals She 'Can't Remember' How Many Abortions She Has Had Over the Years in Viral Podcast (Watch Video).

Talking about her character, Shahana Goswami in a press note said , "From the time I auditioned for Sridevi, I felt she was so much like me in spirit, and yet I felt we don't really get to see women like that on screen. Four Years Later explores themes of modern love in a balanced way where you relate to both sides and see the dilemma and struggles of circumstances and long distance, but it also explores themes of friendship, of ambition, of family dynamics, of loneliness, of personal growth, of immigration, of culture and community, of sensuality and physical intimacy, and it does so very seamlessly."

"The show also delves into the two different experiences of migration. For one character it is tough, lonely, isolating, where they miss comfort of home and feel lost and overburdened by work pressures; while for the other it is a new lease of life, a widening of her senses, her ambition, her sense of self, allowing her to feel free and be a more authentic version of herself. The show takes us on a journey of such a variety of emotions that feel real and relatable in ways that, according to me, many other works of fiction haven't quite captured yet. The show being made for Australia, has been greatly loved there, and then moved continents to Canada where also it's found so much resonance. Now I'm very excited to see the response to the show in India. The universality of the themes and language of the show, makes it so accessible," she said.

Akshay Ajit Singh also opened up about his experience working in the series.

He said," Four Years Later stood out to me because it explores relationships in such an honest and unfiltered way. It's not just about love in the traditional sense, it's about distance, emotional disconnection, and how time changes people. Yash is someone trying to make sense of his choices while being pulled in different directions by family, ambition, and distance and that tension slowly unravels him. What really drew me in was the vulnerability he faces. Growing up, I was taught that vulnerability was a weakness, so showing that on screen was challenging, but also deeply honest. Yash's character feels like a window for many out there; it's truly resonant. There are scenes where no words are spoken, but the silence says everything. That's what Four Years Later does so beautifully it doesn't simplify emotions. It lets them breathe. Mithila and the entire team have done a phenomenal job capturing that emotional depth. " (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)