New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Being indulged in inspirational thoughts, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor delivered some Tuesday motivation for fans through his latest post.

The 'Jab We Met' star treated fans with a monochromatic mirror selfie in which he is seen flaunting his well-maintained beard and cool beanie cap.

Taking to the caption, Kapoor penned a motivational note for his fans. He wrote, "Dig deep. Nothing comes for free. Find that place within that loves the grind. Whatever it is that keeps you going. Pushing forward. Headwind tailwind whatever. . Keep it real and always make it count."

The captivating post was liked by fellow celebrities and more than five lakh fans. Superstar Hrithik Roshan also plauded Kapoor by leaving a 100 emoticon sign in the comments section. Whereas, Kunal Khemu wrote, "Kadak" (translation: Hard) with a fire emoticon. 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi also left a fire emoticon in the star's comment section. (ANI)

