After Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office, the makers are now all set to release the film on Netflix on May 20. Sharing the update, the Netflix team, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and wrote, "This one is about to knock it out of the stadium. JERSEY ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON 20TH MAY." Mrunal Thakur Books Jersey Movie Tickets for Entire Staff of Mumbai Coffee House for Their Friendly Hospitality.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for happiness of his son. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of the film, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Ram Gopal Varma Slams Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey Box Office Performance While Lauding KGF 2, RRR and Pushpa.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

If you see us tearing up, it's because we just watched Jersey and we can’t wait for you to catch it too 🥺❤️ JERSEY ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON 20TH MAY 🏏💯 pic.twitter.com/wFWqfQCboR — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 17, 2022

The new version fell way short of expectations in terms of box office returns despite a positive word of mouth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)