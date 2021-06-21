Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): Hollywood star Shailene Woodley is set to star in 'Robots', which is being described as a "fast-paced comedy" by Anthony Hines, one of the writers of 'Borat' and 'Bruno'.

It marks a change of pace for Woodley, best known for the dystopian "Divergent" films and the dare-you-not-to-devolve-into-a-puddle-of-tears romance "The Fault in Our Stars." According to Variety, 'Robots' will be based on a short story by science fiction writer Robert Sheckley.

It focuses on a womaniser and a gold digger who are forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves, who have, in turn, fallen in love and absconded together. Hamel developed the project under his Company Films banner.

Hines will co-direct the film with Casper Christensen. Woodley will star alongside Jack Whitehall, who appears in the upcoming Disney film 'Jungle Cruise' and previously starred in the series 'Bad Education'.

"At a time when comedies are needed more than ever, I could not be more delighted than to have Shailene and Jack team up to play the leads in this movie," Hines said.

Woodley's credits also include 'The Descendants' and HBO's buzzy drama 'Big Little Lies'. She recently wrapped the lead role and served as a producer on the indie film 'Misanthrope' and stars in the upcoming Netflix and StudioCanal feature film 'The Last Letter from Your Lover', which she also produced.

As per Variety, production on 'Robots' will commence this August in New Mexico. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)