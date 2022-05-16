Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): There's nothing better than receiving praises from your parents. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, actor Vicky Kaushal received a wish from his father Sham Kaushal that every child waits to hear from his/her parents one day in life.

Taking to Instagram, Sham Kaushal, who is one of the famous action directors in the Indian film industry, penned an adorable post for Vicky to mark his birthday.

He wrote, "Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha."

Sham Kaushal also shared a before-after photo with his "puttar."

His father's post made Vicky extremely happy.

Replying to him, the 'Masaan' actor commented, "Love you Dad!"

Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal, too, dropped a sweet wish for him.

"Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan @vickykaushal09," Sunny wrote, adding a picture with Vicky from his wedding function with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky rang in his 34th birthday in New York with his wife Katrina. (ANI)

