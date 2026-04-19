Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced the opening of the gates of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, marking the formal commencement of the Char Dham Yatra 2026.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the portals of both shrines were opened with full religious rituals and traditions, signalling the beginning of this year's Char Dham pilgrimage.

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"Today, on the sacred occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the gates of Shri Gangotri and Shri Yamunotri Dham will be opened for devotees with full rites and rituals. With this, the Char Dham Yatra - 2026 is also being inaugurated," Dhami posted.

Dhami said the state government has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the yatra remains safe and well-organised.

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"Our government has ensured comprehensive and robust preparations to make the Char Dham Yatra safe, well-organised, and devotee-friendly," he said.

He also extended prayers on the auspicious occasion, expressing hope for the well-being of devotees.

"I pray to Mother Ganga and Mother Yamuna that they fill all your lives with happiness, prosperity and progress," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, the sacred palanquin (doli) of Goddess Yamuna departed from Kharsali for Yamunotri Dham on Sunday morning as the Char Dham Yatra began today.

The palanquin of Goddess Ganga also departed from the ancient Bhairav Temple in Bhairavghati for Gangotri Dham.

The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath Dham, Gangotri Dham, Yamunotri Dham, and Badrinath Dham will begin today.

The portals of Kedarnath Dham, regarded as a sacred symbol of faith and devotion, will be opened for pilgrims for the 2026 Yatra on April 22 at 8:00 am.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial idol (Utsav Doli) of Lord Kedarnath will depart from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, following grand and traditional rituals. The temple premises have been beautifully decorated with flowers, and a large number of devotees have already started gathering.

According to the scheduled programme, on April 19, the Utsav Doli of Lord Kedarnath will leave Ukhimath and reach Phata. On April 20, it will proceed from Phata to Gaurikund, where it will halt for the night at the sacred Gaurimai Temple.

In the next phase of the journey, on April 21, the Doli will depart from Gaurikund in the morning and reach the temple treasury (Bhandar) at Kedarnath Dham. Religious rituals at the shrine will formally commence thereafter, culminating in the opening of the temple doors to devotees on April 22 at 8:00 am. (ANI)

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