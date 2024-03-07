Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is all set to make his OTT debut soon. Titled Gangs of Ghaziabad, on Thursday, the Kalicharan actor shared the first poster of his web show on Instagram. He captioned the post, "It was a memorable experience to work with the dedicated and experienced director @nagender.choudhary.1 , talented and hardworking actors @itspradeepnagar , @thejatinsarna , great artists #Ashutoshrana, Abhimanyu singh,Mukesh Tiwari, the bright and promising @mahirasharma , and all the cast and crew of Suman Talkies. Sharing the first look of my debut on OTT GANGS OF GHAZIABAD, an epic tale of crime, friendship and redemption produced by Vinay Kumar & Pradeep Nagar and written & Directed by Nagender Choudhary, joined by an ensemble cast. A journey back to the gritty underworld of the 90s awaits." Shatrughan Singh Birthday: 5 Times The Actor's Bad Guy Roles Overshadowed The Hero.

The show also stars Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahira Sharma, Sunny Leone and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The makers have now wrapped up the shooting of the show. The series is written and directed by Nagender Choudhary, who has previously worked as assistant director on projects like LOC Kargil and also co-directed Paltan. Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Appeared In An NBC TV Series In 1968?.

View Shatrughan Sinha's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shatrughan Sinha (@shatrughansinhaofficial)

Gangs of Ghaziabad is an epic tale of crime, friendship and redemption.

The official streaming date of the series is still awaited. Shatrughan Sinha has done over 100 films in his career. Kalicharan, Dostana, Jaani Dushman, and Khudgarz are some of his memorable movies. With his personality, baritone and dialogue delivery, Sinha has always grabbed fans' attention.