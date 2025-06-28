Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The sudden passing of actress-model Shefali Jariwala at the age of 42 has left the entertainment industry in shock.

Best known for her iconic role in the 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', Jariwala was last seen by her residential complex's security guard just hours before her reported death, making the news all the more difficult to believe for those who interacted with her.

Shatrughan Mahato, a security guard at her Andheri apartment in Mumbai, recalled his final interaction with the actress, saying she appeared to be in a good mood that morning.

"I didn't see Shefali ji. Her car left, and I opened the gate at around 10:15 pm. I found out at 1 o'clock in the night about her death. I didn't believe that. Because I saw her in a good mood in the morning," he said.

"She had a friend who came and showed me a photo on his mobile that Shefali ji has died. I said, I am not sure about this. I saw her the day before yesterday. Both husband and wife. She was a very good person," Mahato shared.

Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital on Friday night, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. While the exact cause of death remains unclear, initial reports suggest that she may have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association confirmed the news via social media, expressing their sorrow.

"Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time," the association wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Mumbai Police have confirmed that Jariwala's body was found at her residence in the Andheri area. Authorities received the report at around 1 am, after which the body was transferred to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. However, the exact cause of her death is still under investigation.

"Actress Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. Her body was found at her residence in Andheri, Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital late last night, and she was declared brought dead by doctors there. Mumbai Police received information around 1 a.m. last night. Postmortem is being done at Cooper Hospital. The cause of death is not yet clear," a police source confirmed.

Jariwala, who achieved fame with the chart-topping music video 'Kaanta Laga', went on to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood, appearing in films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (2004), where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Additionally, she became a household name through reality television, with notable appearances in Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Apart from her career in entertainment, Jariwala was a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment.

She openly discussed her personal struggles with epilepsy, using her platform to inspire others facing similar challenges. (ANI)

