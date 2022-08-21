Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Currently riding high on the success of 'Darlings', Shefali Shah recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, on Sunday, informed that she has recovered from COVID-19, and has tested negative now.

Shefali took to her Instagram to share the news. She wrote, "YASSSSSS!!! I HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE. I'm absolutely fine and can resume work now. Thanks to the doctors and Thank you so so much everyone for your blessings, prayers, concern and love. Please stay safe and take care of yourselves."

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Huma Qureshi’s Maharani Season 2 on Sony LIV, Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Season 2 on Netflix, Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan on Amazon Prime Video & More.

On the work front, Shefali recently bagged the Best Actor (Female) award at the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). She won the prestigious award for her performance in 'Jalsa'. Suresh Triveni helmed the Prime Video's project, which also features Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. Apart from 'Jalsa', Shefali enthralled the audience with her performances in 'Human' and 'Darlings' as well.

Shefali will soon be seen as a cop in the second season of Netflix's 'Delhi Crime'.

Also Read | Nayyara Noor Dies at 71; Legendary Singer Was Popularly Known As 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan'.

Divulging further into the crime thriller genre, seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team are returning in the second season of India's only International Emmy Award-winning series 'Delhi Crime'. Inspired by true events, top cop Vartika spearheads another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers.

She will also be seen in the film 'Doctor G'. The film will feature Shefali as Dr Nandini. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. It is touted as a social comedy and will be out on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)