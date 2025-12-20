Washington DC [US], December 19 (ANI): The popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is set to return with a new version titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0.

The new season has created excitement among fans as actress Shilpa Shinde is back as the OG Angoori Bhabhi, a role that made her a household name.

The makers recently released a promo for the show, and gave fans a hint into the spooky story this time. The show is now set in a town called Ghunghatganj. The promo shows a veiled female statue, adding a scary feel to the comedy. Shilpa is also seen saying her famous line, "Sahi Pakde Hain," which fans remember well.

Shilpa Shinde is returning to the show after nearly ten years. She had earlier left the show due to issues with the makers. Her comeback has been welcomed by fans who missed her as Angoori Bhabhi.

Speaking about her return, Shilpa Shinde said that ten years is a very long time in an actor's life adding that she never imagined she would return to the show or play the role again.

"10 years is a very long journey. Not just 10 years, even 20 years can pass because I never thought that I would come back or do this role again," Shilpa told ANI.

She went on to add that it is very hard to make a place in the industry, and if Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 has her in it today, it is because she has earned it. Shilpa said she has returned for the audience and wants to make fans happy whose wishes were left unfulfilled earlier.

"In this kind of industry, it's very difficult to carve out a place for yourself. And today, if Bhabhi Ji 2.0 has Shilpa Shinde in it, then obviously I have earned that. And today, I am back for the audience, so that they can be happy and fulfill the desires they had that were unfulfilled. I will complete them."

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, spoke about the new promo and said that in his opinion, this is the best promo the show has had in nearly 11 years.

"Since almost 11 years, I think this is the best promo... what we were trying to say is that the show is about horror, comedy, suspense, and thriller, all of that is there.

When asked if adding horror to a popular comedy show was risky, Aasif Sheikh said that it is definitely a risk. However, he also added that the team felt it was time to take the show to a new level because everything reaches a point where it needs change.

"There is definitely a risk. But then everyone thought that it's high time now that we take this to another level, because everything has a saturation point, and we felt it was time to create a new premise for it. And when we saw people's reactions, the fanbase, they all are really excited about it.'"

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari, said that people are praising the promo a lot. He added that it is well-shot and clearly shows the kind of content the makers want to present this season.

"Everyone is praising the promo. It is very well shot, and the content that we are trying to show has really come out well in this," he told ANI.

Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who plays Anita Bhabhi, added, "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 is an advanced version. We are upgrading this serial and taking it to another level, and the comedy will remain the same; it will still be just as fun."

Speaking about being part of the show, Vidisha said that anyone would feel happy to be connected to a show that has received so much love for so many years. She added that she has been part of the show for four years now and has never felt like she did not belong.

"Being part of a show that people have loved for so many years, who wouldn't want to be part of it? I've been with this show for 4 full years, and I never felt like I wasn't a part of it."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 will premiere on &TV and ZEE5 on December 22. (ANI)

