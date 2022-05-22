Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Singer Shreya Ghoshal pens a heartfelt note for her son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, as he turns one.

On Sunday, the 'Deewani Mastani' singer took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of glimpses of her adorable family on the occasion of her son's birthday. She penned a heartfelt note wishing her son, "Happy 1st birthday to our little boy-Devyaan aka Nirbu (daaknaam) You have given birth to us as parents and shown us life is so beautiful and so full of joy and love. May you be blessed with the love of the world and grow up as a humble, honest, sensitive, good hearted human being."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2022 Day 5 Photos: Bollywood Superstar Dazzles in Versatile Looks With Outdoor Shoots.

In the series of glimpses, the National award winner singer could be seen holding her son in her arms. Shreya could be seen posing happily for the camera along with her son Devyaan and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

In reaction to the post fellow singer friends from the industry and fans were quick to send lovely wishes and love in the comment section.

Also Read | Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer Launch: Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional, Remembers Late Rishi Kapoor at the Event.

Shreya tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015.

The couple was blessed with their baby boy Devyaan on May 22, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)