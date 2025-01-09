Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): The shooting for Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer 'The India Story' has commenced.

The film went on floors in Mumbai on Thursday morning, as per the team of 'The India Story'.

Directed by Chetan DK and produced by MIG Production and Studios, 'The India Story' will hit the theatres on August 15.

As per the makers, the film "delves into the dark and controversial world of major scandals surrounding pesticide companies."

On Thursday, the makers also shared some BTS images from the sets, expressing excitement about the film. More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Shreyas is gearing up for the release of 'Emergency', in which he will be seen essaying the role of late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

'Emergency' will be released in theatres on January 17. It also stars Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and late Satish Kaushik.

The film focuses on Emergency that was imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath.

Recently, both Kangana and Kher sat down with ANI and discussed working with each other in the upcoming film.

Talking about the movie, Kangana expressed her admiration for Anupam Kher. She even called Kher the "hero" of the film and admitted that she would not have made 'Emergency' if Kher had denied being a part of it.

"It was very important for me to have Anupam ji in this film. If he refused to do 'Emergency', then I wouldn't have made it. Look at his on-screen personality...there's honesty on his face. No one can portray the role of Jayaprakash Narayan except him," Kangana shared.

Kher also heaped praise on Kangana, terming her "one of the finest filmmakers."

"I was in National School of Drama in New Delhi when Emergency was declared. So, I did not have to do much research for the film...also, Kangana had researched on everyone's behalf. This will be one of the finest films made on any political subject. Kangana does effortless work. She has put so much hard work behind Emergency. ...To direct the whole film and act as Indira Gandhi isn't an easy job but Kangana did it... one of the finest directors that I have worked with," Kher said. (ANI)

