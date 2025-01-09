Udit Narayan, a name synonymous with iconic Bollywood melodies from the 90s, enjoys widespread admiration for his exceptional talent. Recently, a distressing incident unfolded when a fierce fire engulfed Skypan Apartments in Mumbai's Andheri West, the singer's place of residence. This late-night calamity understandably caused significant distress among his legions of fans. However, amidst the chaos and uncertainty, Udit Narayan emerged unscathed, offering a much-needed sigh of relief to his supporters. Now, in an interview, the singer has confirmed that he is safe and expressed gratitude. Udit Narayan Building Catches Fire, Leaving His Neighbour Dead; Singer Confirms He’s Fine After ‘A Difficult Night’ (Watch Video.

Udit Narayan on Narrow Escape After Fire Breaks Out in His Building

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Udit Narayan recounted the terrifying events of the night when a fire broke out in his apartment complex. The fire erupted in a different wing, and residents were evacuated on the night of January 6, 2025. Reflecting on the chaos, Narayan said, “Hum log ghabra gaye ki aab ki kya hoga. Life bandh tha toh bohot mushkil se hum utre." (We were worried about what might happen. The lifts were closed, so we got down with great difficulty.) Living on the 11th floor, Narayan shared the immense challenge of evacuating his 108-year-old mother amid the smoke and darkness. However, a group of 3-4 people managed to assist in evacuating her in 30 minutes, just as the fire brigade arrived. Mumbai: Fire Breaks out in a Building Located in Andheri West.

Udit Narayan Talks About Tragic Fire at His Building

Udit Narayan Expresses Gratitude

The singer further revealed that the fire in his apartment complex was caused by a short circuit, tragically claiming the life of his 75-year-old neighbour, Rahul Mishra. Mishra, a friend of Narayan, lived on the 11th floor in a different wing of the building and was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital but succumbed to heavy smoke inhalation. Despite the tragedy, Narayan expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans, saying, "Aapki blessings thi ki aapka singer bhi bach gaya." (Your blessings kept your singer safe.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).