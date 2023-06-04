New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Building upon the success of her internationally-acclaimed animated film, "Shri Hanuman Chalisa", filmmaker-visual artist Charuvi Agrawal has now come out with a book that takes readers on a spiritual journey through the captivating imagery and profound symbolism of the age-old hymn.

The book, available in two versions, weaves together "the beauty of the verses with a series of visual metaphors, creating a harmonious blend of divine devotion and artistic expression". It is published by Charuvi Design Labs.

The Hanuman Chalisa, composed by Saint Tulsidas in the early 17th century, is a strong 40-verse text. The prayer, chanted by millions of Hindus as an important part of their daily worship ritual, helps them overcome negativity and become closer to Lord Hanuman.

"The 'Shri Hanuman Chalisa' book not only showcases the beauty and diversity of the verses but also immerses readers in a world of artistic expression and spiritual introspection. The meticulous attention to detail, the vibrant colour palette, and the innovative design elements make this book a true collector's item, appealing to art enthusiasts, devotees, and anyone seeking inspiration," said Agrawal in a statement.

Her 2013 award-winning short animated film on the devotional Hindu prayer was a massive success. It premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival under the title "Forty Hymns of Faith".

Touted to set new benchmarks in the art of book design, the illustrated Hanuman Chalisa captures a series of vignettes from the animated film that complement the beauty and diversity of the devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

"Each page is designed adroitly keeping the synergy of the manuscript and the metaphors. An interesting concise fact is accompanying each illustration making it further erudite," Agarwal added.

While the economical version -- priced at Rs 2,900 -- offers a complimentary Lord Hanuman postcard, enclosed within its pages, the 'Designer book', featuring a true marvel of craftsmanship, -- priced at Rs 9,999 -- includes a gold-plated Hanuman figure bookmark and a usb of the animated movie.

The 106-page book is available for purchase on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

