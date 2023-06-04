Angelina Jolie is a once-in-a-lifetime star whose work speaks for itself. An insanely talented star who has constantly pushed the medium of acting forward, Jolie is an actress unlike no one else. A peculiar talent whose on-screen presence can exude style, charisma, pain, conflict and so much more, she completely gets what makes something interesting to watch on-screen. Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Attend State Dinner With US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (View Pic).

Jolie’s long career has been filled with many impressive movies. From Kung Fu Panda to Gia, her films have these wide range of tones that always distinguish themselves from each other and provide for some great experiences. So, to celebrate Angelina Jolie’s 48th birthday, here are five of her best films to check out.

Girl, Interrupted

James Mangold’s psychological drama surely has a bit going on, but it delivers greatly in the performance of its two leads Winona Ryder and Jolie. Focusing on a woman who checks herself into a psychiatric hospital, this an interesting film that will keep your interest throughout.

Kung Fu Panda

When talking about animated films that define the medium, Kung Fu Panda is a name that will pop up. Following Po as he journeys to become the Dragon Warrior, the film is an emotional romp that features many great characters. Jolie’s Tigress being one of them, this is a treat to watch.

A Mighty Heart

A real-life story of the Wall Street Journal, Daniel Pearl, being kidnapped in 2003 in Karachi, the film is a dramatic look into the entire ordeal that gave us a dedicated look into the whole situation. Featuring powerful performances from Angelina Jolie and Dan Futterman who sell us on the desperation of it all, A Mighty Heart is an impactful film.

Changeling

Clint Eastwood’s 2008 film based on true facts is certainly a harrowing watch. Following Angelina Jolie as Christine Collins who after being united with a boy realises that he is not her missing son. When trying to make people aware of the fact, Collins loses her credibility in the society in this highly engaging film.

Gia

Playing the role of a woman who was considered as the first supermodel ever is definitely no easy task, but Jolie took upon the challenge effortlessly. Playing the role of Gia Carangi, the film details her journey and life while becoming the most influential supermodel there ever was. It’s a great film that details her life very well, and packs in one hell of a Jolie performances. Maude V Maude: Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry Team Up for Action Thriller from Warner Bros- Reports.

Angelina Jolie is definitely one of the most influential actors working today and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2023 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).