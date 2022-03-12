Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Siddhanth Kapoor posted a heartwarming birthday wish for his mother Shivangi Kolhapure on Saturday.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to post an endearing birthday wish, which reads, "Happy Birthday my Darling Mommy, I thank god every second, that he gave me such a god-like mother."

He posted a short video in which Shivangi and Siddhanth were singing the song 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara'.

Sanjay Kapoor and Monica Dogra also extended their heartfelt birthday wishes in the comments section.

Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday", while Monica Dogra commented, "What a kweeeen."

Talking about Siddhanth's recent films, he was last seen in the web series 'Bhaukaal 2' alongside Mohit Raina and 'Chehre' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)

