New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have been on a promotional spree for their upcoming film 'Param Sundari'.

On Friday, the actors visited iconic places in Delhi and met with their fans. From indulging in famous rajma chawal and chole bhature at Jain Chawal Wale in Connaught Place to savouring cotton candy at India Gate, Sidharth and Janhvi immersed themselves in Delhi's culinary scene.

After treating their taste buds to Delhi Ka Khana, the actors visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and offered prayers.

A few days ago, Sidharth and Janhvi visited Lucknow and tried the famous chaat there.

Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh also have prominent roles in the film. The trailer for the film was unveiled recently, promising a perfect mix of romance, comedy, and action.

The Tushar Jalota directorial marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first project together as co-stars, and their romantic chemistry in the trailer is captivating. What follows is a riot of fun and chaos when Sidharth, a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Janhvi, a girl from Kerala.

Sharing his experience working in the film, Sidharth said, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."

Janhvi opened up about portraying 'Sundari', expressing how her character's deep connection to her roots resonated with her own South Indian heritage.

"Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too," she shared.

The film will be out in theatres on August 29. (ANI)

