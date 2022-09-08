Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra, on Thursday, dropped pictures from his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja on social media.

The 'Shershaah' actor took to Instagram and shared a photo where he can be seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha's iconic 14-feet idol. He opted a simple light-white coloured kurta pyjama.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Grateful for everything, Excited for what lies ahead of us...We thank god with all our heart."

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on August 31 this year. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging onto pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following two years-long COVID-induced hiatus, preparations are in full swing across the nation. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times. It is located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth has a few projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Thank God'.

Earlier in the day, he shared the first look poster of his character from the film and wrote, "This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life! #ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25."

Apart from this, Sidharth is working on 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller 'Yodha' starring Disha Patani. (ANI)

