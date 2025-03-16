Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): As superstar Salman Khan's upcoming action thriller Sikandar is set to hit theatres this Eid, the makers have treated fans to a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the song 'Bam Bam Bhole,' which was released earlier this month.

On Sunday, the makers took to their Instagram account to share the BTS video, giving a glimpse of the fun atmosphere on set.

The video features Sharman Joshi getting gulaal smeared on his face, while Salman can be seen performing his dance sequences.

The clip further shows Salman interacting with the cast and crew.

Rashmika Mandanna, who shares the screen with Salman, is seen rehearsing dance steps with him. Speaking about her experience working with the superstar, Rashmika can be heard saying, "I hope to learn a lot from Salman sir. He has amazing energy on set."

Meanwhile, the team has officially wrapped up the shooting for Sikandar. The final schedule took place in Mumbai, with Salman, Rashmika, director A.R. Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala in attendance. The film was shot over 90 days across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

Sikandar is set to release this Eid. Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months. (ANI)

