'Snowfall' star Damson Idris will work with Brad Pitt in Apple's untitled Formula One racing movie.

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is set to direct, as well as produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay, reported The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media company.

Seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner will also produce the movie. Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alongside Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.

The project will see Pitt, according to the project's synopsis, "as a former driver who returns to the sport. Damson Idris joins as his teammate."

Apple is currently working with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment on a Jon Watts-directed film that stars Pitt and George Clooney.

Idris leads the popular FX series Snowfall, a role that has earned him two NAACP Image Award nominations. His other works include episodes of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone, as well as Netflix's sci-fi action film Outside the Wire. (ANI)

