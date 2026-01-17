Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Singer-musician Sona Mohapatra visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday and offered prayers at one of the most sacred Shiva shrines in the country.

The popular singer reached the temple early in the morning to take part in the famous Bhasma Aarti. This special ritual is known for its deep spiritual meaning and draws thousands of devotees every day.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar' Box Office Day 43: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Spy Thriller Crosses INR 1,275 Crore Worldwide, Holds Strong Despite New Releases.

While speaking to ANI after offering prayers, Mohapatra spoke about her experience and shared how this was her first time attending the Bhasma Aarti and how strongly she felt the spiritual energy of the place. Talking about the feeling she carried with her from the temple, she said that being there gave her peace and strength.

She said, "We are participating in the Bhasm Aarti for the first time and are taking peace and energy from here... Today I felt how powerful our ancient history is..."

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Revisits 2016 Memories, Calls Shah Rukh Khan Her Favourite Co-Actor As She Joins Viral Instagram Trend (View Post).

Former Indian skipper and star cricketer Virat Kohli, along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, also offered prayers at the temple.

After offering prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, while speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Yadav said, "It was a very good experience. It's been 9 years since I first had darshan here. It brings a lot of joy and bliss. By the grace of God, everything is good, and if his grace remains, we will perform well in the World Cup."

Regarding her professional front, Sona Mohapatra is best known for her strong voice and distinctive music style. The singer has given several hit songs, including 'Ambarsariya' and 'Jiya Laage Na', and is also known for her work in socially meaningful music. Her visit to Mahakaleshwar reflects her deep respect for Indian culture and spiritual roots. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)