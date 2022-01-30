Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): 'Dabangg' girl Sonakshi Sinha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a new picture posted by her on Sunday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her posing in mellow sunshine and soft light, donning a black coat. She captioned the picture as "Cover me in sunshine," adding musical note emoji with it, referring to the song of the same name by American singer and Songwriter, Pink.

Keeping her makeup neutral, she opted for nude lips and a soft and subtle eye makeup. She left her hair in beachy waves.

Fans took to the comments section and raved about her subtle look.

The actor is all set for her upcoming releases, 'Double XL', with Huma Qureshi, 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi', amongst others.

She was last seen in the 2021 OTT release, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. (ANI)

