New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday in a social media post said that staying home due to the raging second wave of COVID-19 has now become a hobby for her.

The 'Akira' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing for the camera, along with the caption, "Reached that point where staying home has become a hobby. #coronabhagao #getvaccinated."

The post from the 33-year-old actor, which received more than a lakh likes had Sonakshi posing with open hair while sporting a grey tank top.

Meanwhile, on the work front, sometime back Sonakshi had finished shooting for her upcoming digital debut film with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

She will also be seen playing the role of the brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming war drama action film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

She also recently announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled 'BulbulTarang'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)