Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a gorgeous pool picture on social media on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing blue-coloured swimwear.

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Lovely... mesmerizing view," a social media user wrote.

"Woww," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in the film 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh. (ANI)

