What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Friday granted bail to five Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students arrested in connection with a protest on the university campus. The students were produced before the court following their fresh arrest earlier in the day.

The case was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. According to police, the protesting students allegedly broke barricades during the demonstration, and 27 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident.

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Arvind Kejriwal Following Liquor Policy Case Acquittal, Claims People Will Never Forgive AAP Leaders.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar granted bail to the accused, Neha, Ranvijay, Varkay Parakkal and Abhishek Kumar, on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each, along with a surety of the same amount. The court made the bail subject to verification of their permanent addresses, noting that the accused were initially reluctant to disclose their residential details.

However, as the bail bonds were not furnished immediately, the court remanded all the accused to 14 days of judicial custody until March 13.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 28: Timings for 10th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

Advocate Deeksha Dwivedi, appearing for accused Ranvijay Singh, argued that there were no specific allegations against the students. She submitted that they are educated individuals and were peacefully protesting against the UGC Regulations and certain remarks made by the University's Vice Chancellor.

She further contended that the students were confined inside the campus without any prohibitory orders in place and that the police had installed barricades at the university gates. According to the defence, no prior notices were served before their arrest, and the students had not engaged in any violence.

Seeking judicial custody, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vasant Kunj, opposed the bail plea. He told the court that the accused had previously participated in protests that led to the registration of four separate FIRs. He alleged that the students were not holding a peaceful protest and had attempted to march towards India Gate with a group of 300-350 people without permission. When police tried to explain the law and order concerns, they allegedly resorted to violence.

While granting bail, the court observed that the allegations were serious, particularly the reported injuries to 27 police officials.

"Assaulting police officials on duty is a serious concern which cannot be permitted in the garb of peaceful protest," magistrate Animesh Kumar noted.

However, the court also considered that the offences carry a maximum punishment of five years, and the accused are students with no record of habitual offending. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)