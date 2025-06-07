New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Sonali Bendre is the only Bollywood actress to have had the opportunity to welcome the late pop sensation Michael Jackson when he visited India for his 'HIStory World Tour' in 1996.

Actress Sonali Bendre, along with politician Raj Thackeray, played a key role in the grand welcome of Michael Jackson to India in 1996.

Bendre was dressed in a traditional nine-yard saree and greeted Jackson at the Mumbai airport with an Indian ritual by applying tilak (a sacred mark on the forehead) and performing aarti.

Now, nearly 29 years later, Sonali Bendre has opened up about the behind-the-scenes events that led her to be a part of that iconic moment.

In an interview with ANI, the 'Sarfarosh' actress said that she was approached by Raj Thackeray's wife, Sharmila Thackeray, for the welcoming ceremony of Michael Jackson at the Mumbai Airport (Bombay Airport at that time).

"They told me that you need to come and do that and be somebody who got in touch with me. I think it was Sharmila, Raj's wife. Sharmila's mother and my masi (aunt) have been friends for a long time, and she said, 'why don't you do it' (welcoming Michael Jackson)," said Sonali Bendre.

However, it was not so easy to convince the actress who was at the peak of her career at that time. She agreed to welcome Jackson at the airport, but only on one condition.

"I was like, okay, but then I want great tickets for the show and all of that with my friends. So I did it because I was getting these tickets to enter where I could take my friends and go to the show. My sister, sister's friends and all of that. We had this great seating. That's what I was so excited about when I did it," added Sonali Bendre.

The 'HIStory World Tour' included Jackson visiting numerous countries and performing for millions of fans.

Jackson's concert in Mumbai was a highlight of the tour, as it is fondly remembered for his cultural moment in India.

At the time, Sonali Bendre was enjoying a successful run in Bollywood. After a series of early struggles, 1996 proved to be a breakthrough year for the actress as she starred in hits like 'Diljale', 'Sapoot' and 'Rakshak'.

Sonali Bendre's diverse filmography includes hit films like 'Aag', 'Sarfarosh', 'Keemat', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Indra', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and others. (ANI)

