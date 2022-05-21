Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Sonali Bendre is all set to make her OTT debut with 'The Broken News' series.

On Saturday, Sonali took to Instagram and dropped a teaser of her show.

Also Read | Dhanush Sends Legal Notice To Madurai-Based Couple Claiming Him To Be Their Biological Son.

In the teaser, she is seen playing the role of journalist Amina Qureshi of Awaaz Bharati.

Fans left excited after seeing Sonali's journalist avatar.

Also Read | Vikrant Rona Song Ra Ra Rakkamma: Jacqueline Fernandez To Be Seen As Gadang Rakkamma In Kiccha Sudeep's Film; First Single To Be Released On May 23.

"Awesome - waiting for it," a social media user commented.

"Woah.. You killing it," another one wrote.

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar are also a part of the show, which follows the story of two rival Mumbai-based news channels - Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism and "what transpires between the main characters in their quest for news".

'The Broken News', which is helmed by Vinay Waikul, will be out on Zee5 soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)