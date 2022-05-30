Mumbai [Maharashtra], May 30(ANI): Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, recently took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie with her baby bump.

Sharing a story on Instagram, the 'Neerja' actor flaunted her baby bump, taking a sideways mirror selfie. She wore an all-black, sleeveless maxi dress with matching black and grey Nike sneakers. Sonam let her hair loose, opting for minimalistic jewellery. The actress wore a gold choker, a pair of gold studded earrings, and a golden ring on her forefinger. She was also seen cradling her baby bump with one hand.

Soon after, she shared the Instagram story, Sonam's husband reposted it on his own Instagram handle, tagging his wife with an emoji.

Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. She announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this fall.

On the work front, the actress has a crime thriller, titled 'Blind' in her kitty. (ANI)

