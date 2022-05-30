Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has shared an adorable nickname for the actor's current girlfriend Saba Azad. Saba shared a boomerang video of herself on Instagram in front of a mirror. Dressed in a brown dress, Saba captioned the post, "I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts."Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Attend Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash! (View Pics).

Sussanne also took to the comment section and tagged the young actress as 'Sabooo'. She commented: "Woww Sabooo" with fire emojis. Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad And Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni Party Together In Goa; Pooja Bedi Shares Pictures On Instagram.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Apart from this, he also has Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

