Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recalled the recent road accident of his wife Sonali to relay an important message which highlights the importance of seat belts for the passengers sitting at the back of the car.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Fateh' actor credited the seat belt in the cars for the safety of his wife, nephew and sister in a recent horrific accident in Nagpur.

He said, "There is a very important message. Last week, there was a very big accident in Nagpur, in which my wife, her nephew and her sister were inside the car. The whole world has seen the condition of the car. You know that if anyone saved them, it was the seat belt."

Sood pointed out the common practice of not wearing a seat belt while sitting at the back of the car. He recalled the day of the accident and said that the car crash occurred minutes after his wife, Sonali, asked his sister-in-law Sunita to wear the seat belt, which eventually saved them.

"Especially those who sit in the back, they don't wear seat belts. That day, when Sumita was also sitting in the car, my wife, who was there asked to wear the seat belt immediately. She wore the seat belt and the accident happened after a minute. And all three were safe because they wore the seat belt." said Sonu Sood.

He continued, "Ninety nine out of 100 people who sit in the back, never wear seat belts."

The 'Fateh' actor urged the public to wear seat belts even while sitting at the back of the car.

"They feel that wearing the seat belt is only the responsibility of the person in front. I request all of you not to sit in the car without the seat belt. Many drivers just put a seat belt in front for effect. Seat belts never clip. And they feel that they have to save them from the police, so it is important to show the seat belt in front. Believe me, if you and your family have something attached, that seat belt, please wear it."

He continued, "Whoever is sitting in the back, if you don't have a seat belt, you don't have a family. All the best, safe travels."

Bollywood star Sonu Sood's wife Sonali met with a major road accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway last month. (ANI)

