Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are all set to star in Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled film. The duo is currently busy shooting for the romantic musical in Darjeeling. Ever since the shoot began, the actors have consistently grabbed headlines, as several photos and videos from the sets have surfaced on social media platforms. However, one of the videos has shocked netizens. In the specific clip, the Pushpa 2 actress was forcibly pulled into the crowd by an overenthusiastic fan. ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’: Kartik Aaryan Shares Romantic Picture With Sreeleela From Their Upcoming Project.

Sreeleela Forcibly Pulled Into Crowd During Film Shoot

Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan are currently shooting for Anurag Basu's next in Darjeeling. Recently, a video from the sets went viral, leaving many shocked. In the clip, the actors are seen making their way through a crowd. Suddenly, Sreeleela is pulled into the mob, while Kartik Aaryan, unaware of the commotion, continues to walk ahead. The actress looked shocked by the incident before her team quickly rescued her. Despite the uncomfortable encounter, the actress smiled and continued walking. Kartik Aaryan, who only turned back after hearing the noise, didn't seem to understand what had happened.

Sreeleela’s Viral Video

Netizens Express Their Shock Over Sreeleela’s Viral Incident

The video quickly went viral, leaving netizens shocked and angry. Expressing their shock over the incident, netizens highlighted the need for stronger security measures. One user wrote, "How the hell is this oops moment for Sreeleela? This is pathetic behaviour by the crowd. Poor Sreeleela is completely in shock here. I hope people learn to behave in the future," while another wrote, "uncivilised person." Kartik Aaryan Rides Bike With Sreeleela, Sports Injured Hand in Leaked Photos From Sets of Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Untitled Film in Siliguri.

Netizens Outraged Over Sreeleela’s Crowd-Pulling Incident

The untitled film marks the Bollywood debut of Sreeleea. While the Anurag Basu directorial is yet to receive a title, reports suggest that the film will be a romantic musical drama. Animal fame Triptii Dimri was earlier supposed to play the female lead in the film. However, she was later replaced by the Robinhood actress for reasons unknown. The movie is set for a Diwali 2025 release.

