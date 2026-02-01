Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Actor Sreeleela has officially come onboard for Dhanush's next project, tentatively titled 'D55'. On Saturday, the makers confirmed the news on social media, along with pictures of Sreeleela with the team.

"You didn't see this coming. Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55," the makers wrote.

Also Read | Veer Pahariya Celebrates His 31st Birthday Without Tara Sutaria Amid Breakup Rumours, (Watch Video).

https://x.com/wunderbarfilms/status/2017576104484315472

The update came just a few days after Dhanush was confirmed a part of the film.

Also Read | Demond Wilson Dies at 79; US Army Veteran and Actor Became Famous As Lamont on 'Sanford and Son'.

Wunderbar Films posted the update on X, calling the project a "grand new beginning" and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film.

"#D55 - a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!" the makers wrote in the announcement post.

https://x.com/wunderbarfilms/status/2014299539696697514

Directed by 'Amaran' filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, the film's music will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Further details about 'D55', its plot, and the remaining cast are yet to be unveiled.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will also be seen in the action-thriller Kara, directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja. The film follows a man caught between right and wrong as he tries to protect his family while facing the consequences of his past actions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)