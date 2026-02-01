Actor Veer Pahariya celebrated his birthday on Sunday in the presence of his friends. Orry took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video giving an insight into the fun birthday bash. In the clip, we get a glimpse of all the B-town celebs, who were a part of the celebration. Veer Pahariya Shares Cryptic Note on ‘Bura Waqt’ Amid Breakup Rumours With Girlfriend Tara Sutaria (View Post).

From brother Shikhar Pahariya, to Khushi Kapoor, to Bhumi Pednekkar, to Nysa Devgan, to Badshah, to Rhea Chakraborty, to Arjun Kapoor, the entire gang came together to have a blast on Veer's special day. Orry further added the "Just Keep Watching" song by Canadian singer Tate McRae as the background score. However, what the netizens noticed is that Veer's former lady love, Tara Sutaria, is missing from the reel. The users are taking the post as a confirmation of the alleged breakup between Veer and Tara. Some of the cybercitizens even took to the comment section and asked, "Where is Taraaa??"

Orry Shares Glimpses From Veer Pahariya’s 31st Birthday Bash – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Another one said, "Why no Tara Sutaria & AP Dhillon in this reel?" The third comment read, "Is one person badly missing in this party." A user shared, "Orry confirming the break up rumours silently". If the reports are to be believed, Tara and Veer have decided to go their separate ways shortly after the controversial incident at an AP Dhillon concert. However, neither Tara nor Veer have made any official confirmation. It is also not clear what made the two take such a step. Tara Sutaria Looks Sad in First Appearance Post Veer Pahariya Breakup Rumours (Watch Video).

Refreshing your memory, Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public around mid-2025. In the recent past, the two were often seen together at various events and also shared affectionate posts for one another on social media. Veer was also seen accompanying Tara during her intimate yet exciting birthday bash in November last year.

