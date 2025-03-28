Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): Singer Sid Sriram has unveiled a joint venture with Warner Music India which will be launched with the release of 'Sivanar' a devotional track dedicated to the Hindu God Murugan, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the song draws from a 14th-century Tamil anthology called 'Thiruppugazh', which was written by poet Arunagirinathar. As per the singer's Instagram handle, the song is set to release on the music platforms on April 3

Also Read | Is 'L2 Empuraan' Hinduphobic? Netizens Accuse Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam Blockbuster of Hurting Hindu Sentiments - Find Out Why!.

Singer Sriram shared his inspiration for announcing his joint venture with a devotional track, saying that it was the song which made him fall in love with singing, reported Variety.

"I think this is the first song I ever fell in love with singing. I'd heard my mother sing it before, and I asked to learn it. It was one of the first portals for me to learn what surrender felt like." said Sriram as quoted by Variety.

Also Read | 'Tumko Meri Kasam': Was Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma's Movie Responsible for Indira IVF Hospital's INR 3,500 Crore IPO Withdrawal? Here's What We Know!.

The deeply personal connection extends beyond childhood memories. Sriram has performed 'Sivanar' extensively throughout his career, including during his acclaimed Coachella set last year.

"Every night, singing that piece would feel like this beautiful exhale that we all got to have collectively," he explains. "To me, this piece evokes a deep sense of longing while also covering you with a feeling of understanding and peace." added Sriram.

The accompanying visual for the song was directed by Parasher Baruah and was filmed at the Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during Thaipusam, a Hindu festival that draws over a million devotees, reported Variety.

The singer described his experience of the shoot as 'humbling' and 'inspiring'.

"Being present there during the festival was such a profound experience. To see such deep devotion at such a scale was humbling, inspiring and magnetic." said Sriram.

Sis Sriram is widely known for his song Srivellli from the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. It was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)