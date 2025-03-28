Well, you should have seen the signs. L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, an actor known for his work in films like Kuruthi, Jana Gana Mana, and Theerppu, all of which have called out Hindu right-wing fundamentalism. The film's writer, Murali Gopy, is known for his politically charged screenplays. If Left Right Left critiqued corruption within Kerala’s Leftist party, then Tiyaan, also starring Prithviraj, explored the fanaticism of far-right Hindutva ideologies and blind faith in godmen. 'L2: Empuraan' Opens to Packed Theatres Amid Political Controversy.

Even the trailer of L2: Empuraan hinted that the film would explore the rise of a right-wing saffron party in Kerala while also touching upon the Gujarat riots. However, it seems that supporters of saffron parties and their ideologies failed to pick up on these clues before heading into theatres. L2: Empuraan was released on March 30, 2025 to a thunderous box office response, but many viewers were shocked by its portrayal of the rise of a saffron party in Kerala politics and its depiction of two North Indian saffron leaders as the antagonists.

Scenes in 'L2: Empuraan' That Offended a Section of the Audience

SPOILERS AHEAD – The sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer does not name any real political parties or individuals, but it undeniably references certain real-life events and movements.

1. The opening credits depict the Godhra train burning (presumably created using AI effects) and the subsequent riots that erupted in the state. While the film never explicitly names Gujarat, the inference is clear—it is a reference to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

2. A young Zayed Masood loses his entire family when a mob of bloodthirsty Hindu fanatics attacks a mansion where Muslim families had sought refuge. A kind-hearted Hindu woman shelters them, even telling Zayed’s father, "Ram aapki raksha kare." However, she is ultimately killed by her own nephew, who leads the mob. The men and children are brutally murdered, while the women— including a pregnant woman—are sexually assaulted and killed before the mansion is set on fire. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

3. In the present day, the Akhanda Shakthi Morcha (ASM)—a Hindu saffron party—is depicted as rising to power under its local leader, Sajanachandran (Suraj Venjaramoodu). The party is said to have significant influence at the centre. One of its powerful North Indian leaders, Bajrangi (Abhimanyu Singh), is revealed to be the same man who led the massacre that killed Zayed’s family.

4. Bajrangi and his party manipulate Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas), convincing him to split his party. This appears to be inspired by Congress leader K Muraleedharan’s temporary defection from the INC to the BJP before returning to his original party.

5. The film also highlights how ASM allegedly uses central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest and intimidate opposition leaders.

6. In one scene, Bajrangi tells his cousin Munna (Sukant Goel) that he hates Kerala because it is "green." The subtext behind his hatred of the colour is left for viewers to infer. He also points out Kerala’s strategic commercial value, citing its two major container terminals, four international airports, and 600 km of coastline.

7. ASM is also shown attacking Priyadarshini’s rally against the construction of a dam in Nedumpally. They throw petrol bombs at the stage and even target Priyadarshini herself, though Stephen intervenes to save her.

8. In the climax, Khureshi Ab’raam and Zayed Masood kill both Bajrangi and Munna. Before pulling the trigger on Munna, Khureshi asks, "Tu kaun hai re, Malabari?" ("Malabari" is a derogatory slang term used by certain bigoted North Indians to refer to Keralites). Khureshi hands his gun to Zayed andresponds, "Zayed Ali Ahmed Masood. Malabari nahi, Hindustani." ("Not Malabari, but Indian.")

RW Netizens React to 'L2: Empuraan'

Now, it’s clear why certain sections of netizens are offended by the film—never mind that these same individuals may have previously cheered for The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and the recent Chhaava for their allegedly Islamophobic content. Some of them are shocked how Mohanlal agreed to do this screenplay, as they feel he is closer to Bhartiya Janta Party - whose closeness to saffron ideology is not a secret - and is an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film even thanks actor Suresh Gopi, who is a serving minister for the BJP as Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Minister of Tourism, in the opening credits.

'The Day My Heart Broke'

The Day My Heart Broke at the Theatre I’ve always called myself a hardcore @Mohanlal fan. Not just a fan an admirer, a worshipper of his art, his screen presence, his humility. His films have been my escape, my joy, and my pride as a Malayali and as a Hindu. pic.twitter.com/nYoRkJLLHZ — Abhijith Radhakrishnan Nair (@abhijithnair01) March 27, 2025

'Propaganda Movie'

Propaganda Movie #Empuraan Story line -1 - A train carrying Hindu pilgrims accidentally catches fire from inside - Hindu communal party leader uses it as an opportunity to k I'll muslims and grab power - A group of Muslims were killed and including a pregnant woman raped and… pic.twitter.com/Kr6TejBiEM — നചികേതസ് (@nach1keta) March 28, 2025

'A Complete Anti Hindu Propaganda Film'

'Mohanlal Is the Main Culprit'

Making of anti Hindu and anti-national film Empuraan – Mohanlal is the main culprit! All the furor is on Prithviraj for making a movie that is clearly anti-Hindu and anti-India. The movie tries to re-write the Godhra train incident and create a narrative against Hindus and the… https://t.co/qFxNBmdiRr pic.twitter.com/SEP8X1f7Cx — Dr. Praveen Kumar (@DrPraveenwrites) March 28, 2025

'Outright Hindu-Bashing Propaganda'

So, turns out the latest Mohanlal starrer Empuraan is an outright Hindu-bashing propaganda film that paints Hindus as villains despite the ongoing genocide of Hindus across the entire subcontinent, including India. Degenerate HINOs like director Prithiviraj Sukumaran team up… pic.twitter.com/WuZbOfs9Z5 — HinduPost (@hindupost) March 27, 2025

While the antagonists of L2: Empuraan belong to a particular ideology, the film is not attacking any religion, particularly Hinduism. The film also takes jabs at other political parties. It portrays the decline and internal conflicts of the IUF party, clearly inspired by Kerala’s UDF (the state’s branch of the INC). The film also dismisses the leftist party, referred to as RPI (M). In the end, however, the major villain teased for a potential sequel is revealed to be Chinese.

