Los Angeles, Nov 9 (PTI) Filmmaker Patty Jenkins' "Star Wars" movie "Rogue Squadron" has been delayed after initially planning to start the production in 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was set to begin pre-production by the end of this year, but has been taken off the production slate for next year due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins.

The "Star Wars" spin-off movie was originally announced in December 2020 at Disney and Lucasfilm's Investor Day.

Matthew Robinson, best known for co-writing and co-directing the 2009 comedy "The Invention of Lying" with Ricky Gervais, is on board to pen "Rogue Squadron".

The film will be the first feature project in the long-running "Star Wars" franchise to be directed by a woman.

As per the official plotline released by Lucasfilm, it will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.

"Rogue Squadron" would also be the first feature since the end of the "Skywalker Trilogy", which concluded with 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

It is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023. PTI

