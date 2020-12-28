Gal Gadot's newly released superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 might have just revived the theatre business across the globe and its Box Office numbers tells the whole story. The Patty Jenkins directorial has grossed $85 million worldwide and courtesy to the Christmas weekend, despite the DCEU Film available on HBO Max in the select region. Speaking about WW 84's box office performance, Andy Forssell, executive vice-president and general manager of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer division, said, “Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend.” Wonder Woman 1984: 5 Mindblowing Moments From Gal Gadot’s Superhero Film (Spoiler Alert)

The previous film with best opening weekend numbers globally released during the pandemic was the Chinese movie The Eight Hundred which that raked $83 million in the opening weekend ($20 million on Friday, $29 million on Saturday and $33 million on Sunday). Wonder Woman 1984 beats it with $85 Million and takes the crown of being the highest opening weekend blockbuster of 2020. However, if we consider the preview collections and festival day earnings, then The Eight Hundred has more earnings, as it scores $116 million opening weekend. Wonder Woman 1984: Did You Know Maxwell Lord Actor Pedro Pascal Was Once Part of a Cancelled Wonder Woman TV Series? (Watch Video)

WW 84 also beats Disney's Mulan that raked $35.5 million and Christopher Nolan's Tenet that made $20 million box-office business in the opening weekend. In the domestic circuit, WW 84 mints USD 16.7 million over the Christmas weekend. However, Tenet's worldwide opening weekend numbers cannot be counted as it released territory wise first in the USA, then Europe and recently in India.

Will Wonder Woman 1984 beat Tenet's lifetime record of $361.3 million that makes John David Washington and Robert Pattinson the highest-grossing movie released during the COVID-19 Pandemic?. With the film's overwhelming response, Warner Bros even announced Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins writing and directing the Gal Gadot starrer yet again. However, it is not sure that the third WW film will be simultaneously released on HBO Max. Gal Gadot film has received mixed reviews from the critics but looks like it will make a stronghold at the global box-office for some time despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In India Wonder Woman 1984 was released on December 24 with special preview shows were made available for the viewers on the evening of December 23. In USA and Canada, WW 84 was released on Christmas,i.e December 25 as makers also released it simultaneously on HBO Max. As of October, HBO Max had around 3.6 million direct retail customers which means a lot of people might have enjoyed Wonder Woman 1984 from their home. Let's see if it could beat Tenet's overall BO record as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).