Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Stephen Dorff, the 'True Detective' actor who recently compared Scarlett Johansson's feature film 'Black Widow' to 'a bad video game' in a candid interview, has now apologised for trashing the film and Scarlett's role in it.

Stephen recently took several swings at Hollywood in a candid interview, blasting the 2021 Oscars broadcast, likening feature film Black Widow to "a bad video game" and expressing embarrassment for the Marvel movie's star.

TMZ spotted the veteran actor leaving Porta Via in Los Angeles, weeks after the premiere of 'Black Widow' and nearly a month after he trashed "everything about Hollywood" and especially Scarlett for her role in the Marvel film.

The 'Blade' was all praises for the 36-year-old star and further explained his interview with the U.K.'s Independent outlet was "taken a little bit out of context."

For the unversed, Stephen in the interview made a statement that came out controversial. He said, "I still hunt out the good s*** because I don't want to be in 'Black Widow.' It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people. I'm embarrassed for Scarlett!"

The movie has been out for almost a month and Stephen admitted that he has not yet seen 'Black Widow', which has been breaking records since its premiere. And, for what it is worth, he said that he has already cleared the air with Scarlett. (ANI)

