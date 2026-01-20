Washington, January 20: U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes, citing French President Emmanuel Macron’s apparent refusal to join a newly proposed international initiative known as the "Board of Peace." The move marks a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two leaders, as the U.S. administration attempts to leverage trade policy to secure participation in its global security agenda.

The Board of Peace was originally conceptualized by the Trump administration as a mechanism to oversee the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza. However, recent drafts of the board’s charter suggest a much broader mandate, aiming to address and resolve conflicts on a global scale. ‘I’ll Put a 200% Tariff, He Will Join': Donald Trump Threatens France With Wine Penalties After Emmanuel Macron Declines ’Board of Peace’ Seat (Watch Video).

According to reports, the administration has sent invitations to approximately 60 countries. The charter includes a controversial provision requiring permanent members to contribute $1 billion in cash to maintain their status beyond a three-year period. While several nations have expressed interest, many others—including key European allies—have reacted with caution, fearing the body could undermine the existing authority of the United Nations.

The President’s comments came late Monday in response to reports that France did not intend to join the board. "I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join," Trump told reporters. He added, "But he doesn’t have to join," while simultaneously suggesting that Macron would soon be "out of office."

A source close to the French President described the tariff threat as "unacceptable" and "ineffective," asserting that France’s foreign policy decisions would not be dictated by trade pressure. The Elysée Palace has signaled that it does not intend to respond favorably to the invitation at this stage, citing concerns that the board’s scope exceeds the specific needs of the Gaza framework.

Despite the public friction, diplomatic channels remain open. In an effort to de-escalate, President Macron reportedly sent a private message to President Trump proposing an emergency G7 summit in Paris this Thursday.

The proposed meeting would aim to discuss regional conflicts, including Syria and Iran, as well as separate trade disagreements involving Greenland and potential tariffs on other European nations. Macron’s message, which Trump later shared on social media, suggested inviting representatives from Ukraine, Russia, and Denmark to the sidelines of the summit to address ongoing geopolitical friction.

The threat of a 200% tariff has caused immediate concern among vintners and trade groups. The United States remains one of the largest export markets for French wine and spirits. Analysts warn that such a significant levy would effectively halt imports of many French labels, impacting not only European producers but also American distributors and consumers.

This is not the first time the Trump administration has targeted French wine in trade disputes; however, the scale of the proposed 200% tariff is unprecedented and represents a significant shift from the standard 25% duties seen in previous years.

