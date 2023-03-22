Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Steve Martin has treated fans with a new peek at the upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter to post a picture where he rocked a tuxedo as he posed with his co-star Selena Gomez, who donned full-on wedding attire with a vintage lace gown and matching veil, reported People, a US-based media company.

"Guess what just happened!" Martin captioned the snap.

https://twitter.com/SteveMartinToGo/status/1638271030652293138

"The neighbour of the bride," one fan wrote as another added, "Wasn't there a movie called ... oh yeah, I get it. Congrats "

One Twitter user joked, "Steve, you're going to go broke with all these weddings!" while one asked, "Life imitates art?"

Martin Short, 72, also happily posed with the gorgeous bride in another photo Martin posted.

"Turns out this happened, too." Martin wrote.

https://twitter.com/SteveMartinToGo/status/1638272321990414348

Gomez, also made the most of the moment as she struck a few fun poses in the gown in her own Instagram post.

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu," she wrote.

In the comment section, the show's official Instagram page sweetly asked, "First things first, am I invited?"

Martin and Gomez's photo comes weeks after he revealed that filming for season 3 had officially started, with Meryl Streep, 73, joining the cast.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqENlgtuTNe/

Gomez, Short and Martin are reprising their roles as Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam and Charles-Haden Savage, respectively. In a recent Instagram video from the set, Gomez also revealed that Andrea Martin would be reprising her role as Joy, Charles's makeup artist and love interest.

Though Hulu hasn't announced the official tagline for the season, it will likely fill in the gaps from the time jump in the season 2 finale, which ended with Rudd's character dying on stage after being poisoned. (ANI)

