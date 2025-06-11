Entertainment News | Suniel Shetty Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in Dehradun on Tuesday.

The Uttarakhand CM took to his Instagram handle to share the details about his meeting with actor Suniel Shetty.

Also Read | 'I've Done 10 Remakes, They Have All Been Superhits': Ahead of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Release, Aamir Khan Gets Talking About Being Trolled for Remaking Films.

While sharing pictures from the meeting, CM Dhami said that he had a discussion with Suniel Shetty about the state's film policy.

In the photos, the two were seen discussing after they greeted each other with a handshake.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan Rents Lavish INR 1.35 Lakh per Month Apartment for Staff, As Mannat Undergoes Grand Makeover - Here's What We Know.

While sharing the photos, CM Dhami wrote, "Met Bollywood actor Mr. @suniel.shetty in Dehradun. On this occasion, there was discussion with him regarding the film policy of the state."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKuGxXghZHX/?img_index=1

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty was recently seen in the film 'Kesari Veer', which also starred Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The film was bankrolled by the veteran producer Kanu Cauhan and was directed by Prince Dhiman.

As per a press note, the 'Kesari Veer' delves "into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in the 14th century AD."

Producer Kanu Chauhan shared that the project is a passion-driven effort, stemming from a deep personal connection and a desire to shed light on this lesser-known chapter of Indian history.

Prince Dhiman described how the narrative moved him emotionally, sparking thorough research to ensure every detail reflects historical accuracy.

In the coming months, Suniel will also be seen in various projects like 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)